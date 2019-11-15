Afghanistan presidential election: Ashraf Ghani re-elected

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has been declared the winner of last September’s election following delays due to allegations of vote-rigging.

Mr Ghani was re-elected with 50.64% of the vote, officials said.

But his main rival Abdullah Abdullah, who came second with 39.52%, contested the result, declared victory, and vowed to form his own parallel government.

Article continues after advertisement

Opponents of Mr Ghani said the 28 September vote was marred by massive fraud and technical problems.

Only a small proportion of the country voted in the election.

Election commission chief Hawa Alam Nuristani announced the result during a press conference in Kabul. She said 137,000 votes classed as suspicious and 12,012 votes cast outside polling hours had been found to be valid during a special audit.

She said: “May God help him in serving the people of Afghanistan… I also pray that peace comes to our country.”