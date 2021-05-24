Afghanistan: More than $1bn pledged for Afghanistan

The United Nations is seeking to raise more than $600m (£434m) in aid for Afghanistan, warning the country is facing a major humanitarian crisis.

The plea for global support was made at a conference in Geneva, and followed the Taliban’s takeover last month.

The UN says the $606m target will bring “vital relief” to millions.

In his opening remarks, Guterres called the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan a “looming catastrophe”, and said people there were in desperate need of a lifeline.

The UN has appealed to the Taliban to give aid workers unimpeded access.

Even before the Islamist militants retook control of Afghanistan in August, fighting forced more than 550,000 people to flee their homes.