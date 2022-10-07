Afghanistan: 'More more of us might be killed - but we will win'

Education has become a dangerous pursuit for women in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

On the morning of 30 September, 20-year-old Mariam was scrambling to get to the Kaaj education centre, in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi area, which is largely home to the city’s ethnic Hazara minority.

Wahidah, her closest friend, had called her early that morning and said “Why are you still asleep? Wake up, we have the exam today.” It was a practice test in preparation for Concor, a university entrance exam in Afghanistan.

While Mariam was on her way to the centre, Wahidah had called again to ask her to hurry, saying she’d kept a seat for her.

At 7:15 am, Mariam had just arrived at the centre when she heard a string of gunfire.

Mariam was not allowed into the centre but she refused to go home. She kept waiting for Wahidah to come outside.

She never did.

Wahidah was among the 45 female students who were killed in the suicide attack at the private coaching institute on 30 September.

On that Friday morning, Wahidah’s father Mohammad Amir Hyderi had left to go to his shop early.

For hours after the explosion, Mohammad and Mariam went to several hospitals looking for Wahidah.

As Afghanistan’s economy crumbles, it’s difficult for Mohammad to pay for private lessons, especially through his meagre earnings selling vegetables.

Since the Taliban seized power last August, girls have been barred from going to secondary school in most of Afghanistan, including Kabul. Wahidah had finished secondary school last year, but was worried about her younger sister’s education.

With restrictions on the rights and freedoms of women increasing under the Taliban, it has been a time of despair for millions of young women and girls in the country.

For many girls who would have been in secondary school, the private education centre was a way out of the emptiness that filled their days.

Omulbanin Asghari, 17, dreamed of going to Harvard University to study political science or economics. Barred from school in her final year, she studied as much as she could at home, and also took courses at Kaaj.