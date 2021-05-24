Home

World

Afghanistan: Deadly attack hits Kunduz mosque during Friday prayers

BBC NEWS
October 9, 2021 8:45 am

A suicide bomb attack on a mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz has killed at least 50 people, officials say, in the deadliest assault since US forces left.

Bodies were seen scattered inside the Said Abad mosque, used by the minority Shia Muslim community.

More than 100 people were injured in the blast in the northern city.

Article continues after advertisement

The Islamic State group said it was behind the attack. Sunni Muslim extremists have targeted Shias who they see as heretics.

IS-K, the Afghan regional affiliate of the IS group that is violently opposed to the governing Taliban, has carried out several bombings recently, largely in the east of the country

An IS suicide bomber reportedly detonated an explosive vest as worshippers gathered inside the mosque for Friday prayers.

