Afghan-Taliban conflict: Families flee fresh fighting in Helmand

Thousands of families are fleeing their homes as heavy fighting between government forces and the Taliban rages in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

It is the third day of violent clashes as Afghan forces try to defend the strategic capital of the province, Lashkar Gah, from a Taliban assault.

It is estimated that about 35,000 people have so far fled their homes.

The latest fighting is the first big Taliban offensive since peace talks between the two sides began last month.

Afghan government forces are fighting back, supported by US airstrikes.

Earlier this week, the head of Nato forces in Afghanistan, US Gen Scott Miller, condemned the Taliban for undermining the peace talks and violating the agreement they signed with the US in February.

Large parts of Helmand and neighbouring Kandahar remain without electricity after the Taliban attacked a power substation on Monday.

A number of telecommunication networks have also been shut down.

Of about 5,000 families estimated to have been displaced, some are reported to have sought refuge in homes and properties in neighbouring areas.