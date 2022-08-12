Afghan cleric killed by bomb hidden in artificial leg

[Source: BBC]

A prominent Afghan cleric who supported the Taliban and was in favour of female education has been killed.

Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani reportedly died in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul.

Speaking to Reuters, Taliban sources say the religious leader was targeted by a man who detonated explosives hidden in an artificial plastic limb.

Article continues after advertisement

The Islamic State (IS) group, which has previously targeted the cleric, claimed responsibility for the bombing, saying it happened inside his office.