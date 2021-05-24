Aerial attacks hit city that is corridor to Kyiv

Since the start of the invasion, most of the world’s attention has focused on Russian attacks on the east and the south of Ukraine, as well as the areas around Kyiv.

But just west of the capital, residents have faced massive daily bombardment – which have killed civilians and left many without homes.

In the first two weeks of the invasion, Russians have launched more than 40 rocket and air attacks on the city of Zhytomyr itself as well as on surrounding towns and villages.

Dozens of people have been killed, both troops and civilians.

The city, which had a population of about 280,000 before the war, is a key point in the logistical and humanitarian corridor.

Aid from Europe is being delivered to Kyiv and further east via Zhytomyr, and refugees are travelling in the opposite direction.