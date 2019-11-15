Advisor says Trump needs an act of God

An advisor to US President Donald Trump has described the bleak state of re-election chances as the campaign awaits the final returns from Pennsylvania and Georgia.

CNN quotes the unnamed adviser as saying that the math isn’t on their side and that they need an act of God to alter the course.

The adviser also defended Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump for their Twitter posts saying they can’t hide their emotions.

A separate adviser said it’s starting to feel like the bottom is about to fall out from under the President, as the campaign waits on returns from Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Trump was last seen publicly early Wednesday at the White House, where he delivered a speech and claimed some legitimate tallying efforts should stop. The President also tried to assert victory in the election.

Trump currently has 213 electoral votes, and Joe Biden, who has taken the lead in the race, has 253 electoral votes.