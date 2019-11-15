Actress Kelly Preston, John Travolta's wife, dies

Kelly Preston, the actress and wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.

Travolta posted on Instagram that his wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer adding that she fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

The couple had been married for nearly 29 years. Preston’s career included roles in Twins, From Dusk Till Dawn, Jerry Maguire and The Cat in the Hat.

Article continues after advertisement

She also collaborated with her husband on Battlefield Earth and Old Dogs.

In his post, Travolta thanked the health workers who had looked after his wife “as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side”.

The couple’s son Jett Travolta died at the age of 16 in January 2009 from a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas.

They have two other children, Ella Bleu and Benjamin.

Russell Crowe was among the Hollywood stars paying tribute, remembering Preston as “a lovely person” and a “sparkly eyed gem”.