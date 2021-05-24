Abu Zubaydah: Top US court to rule on test case over state secrecy

An ex-CIA officer turned whistleblower against torture has called for the release of a suspected terrorist he captured nearly 20 years ago.

John Kiriakou told the BBC that the torture and imprisonment of al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah has been “more than adequate punishment”.

The call for Mr Zubaydah’s release from US custody came as the Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday weighing the US government’s ability to keep potential torture evidence secret.

Mr Zubaydah’s detention lies at the heart of the case before the high court.

Following his 2002 capture in Pakistan, the Palestinian has claimed that he was waterboarded, beaten, deprived of sleep, isolated and kept in painful “stress positions” during interrogations at a secret CIA “black site” in Poland before being transferred to detention at Guantanamo Bay, where he has been held without charge since 2006.

The black sites were a network of facilities around the world used by the CIA to house and interrogate terror suspects in the years following the 11 September 2001 attacks.

The case is the first involving a Guantanamo Bay detainee heard by the Supreme Court in more than a decade. A ruling will have wide implications for determining the limits of the US government's right to secrecy.

The US federal government, however, has blocked the subpoenas, arguing that releasing the information would harm national security.

The case is the first involving a Guantanamo Bay detainee heard by the Supreme Court in more than a decade. A ruling will have wide implications for determining the limits of the US government’s right to secrecy.

After being captured in Pakistan in March 2002, Mr Zubaydah – whom the George W Bush administration believed was a high-level terrorist recruiter and planner – was taken to black sites in several countries, including Thailand and Poland.

While in CIA custody, he was questioned under torture.

A US Senate report later found that Mr Zubaydah’s interrogations included 83 instances of waterboarding, as well as sleep deprivation and 11 days confinement in a coffin-like box. While in CIA custody, Mr Zubaydah also lost his left eye.

“I think that whatever it is Abu Zubaydah did, he’s certainly paid a very heavy price,” said Mr Kiriakou, who in 2007 blew the whistle on CIA torture and was later imprisoned for leaking the name of a covert operative involved in the interrogations to a reporter.

The Supreme Court case stems from a Polish investigation into whether Polish officials were complicit in the CIA’s programme.

At the request of Polish investigators, in 2017 Mr Zubaydah’s legal team sought testimony from CIA contractors James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen. Both men were psychologists who played a key role in the agency’s ‘enhanced interrogation’ programme.

A federal district court voided the subpoenas over risk that government secrets would be revealed in court. The ruling was based on a legal doctrine called the “state secrets privilege”, which allows the government to withhold information in courts if it claims that disclosure could endanger national security.

A higher court in California sided with Mr Zubaydah, however, saying that such blanket denials went too far.

The Supreme Court case looks at how much discretion judges should give the US government when making national security judgments.