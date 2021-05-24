About 15,000 Russian troops killed, UK defence secretary says

We heard earlier from UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as he outlined details of more weaponry being sent to Ukraine, but he also gave a new assessment of Russian losses on the battlefield.

He said the Ministry of Defence assessed that about 15,000 Russian military personnel had been killed, while an estimated 2,000 armoured vehicles had been destroyed or captured.

That includes at least 530 tanks, 530 armoured personnel carriers and 560 infantry fighting vehicles, he said.

Wallace said Russia had also lost more than 60 helicopters and fighter jets.

So far, Russia had “failed in nearly every one of its objectives”, he said, but Ukrainians were still “fighting for their lives”.