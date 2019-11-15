Coronavirus cases in this California county tied to churches

Almost a third of Coronavirus cases in Sacramento County are connected to gatherings related to churches, according to the county’s Department of Public Health

While the case increase was expected, what was not is Sacramento County Public Health’s discovery that approximately one-third of the confirmed cases are linked to gatherings related to churches.

Sacramento County is urging – and, not just because the Public Health Order calls for it – all residents, from all faiths and all backgrounds to stay home – lives in our communities depend on it,” according to the department’s website.

Article continues after advertisement

“Social distancing works. We must keep our distance from others and not gather with any non-household members. Period. If we do not slow the spread of cases, a surge of sick people could have the potential to overwhelm our hospitals, doctors and equipment resources and could result in additional deaths,” said, Dr. Peter Beilenson, Director of the Department of Health Services in a statement.

As of yesterday, the county reports 314 cases including 9 deaths.