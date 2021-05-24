Home

Abiy Ahmed denies reports of hunger

June 22, 2021 8:23 am

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has denied that there is hunger in the country’s war-torn Tigray region.

Speaking at a polling station on the day of the country’s general election, Mr Abiy admitted there was a problem but said the government could fix it.

The fighting, which the UN says has left five million people in need of food aid, is now in its eighth month.

More than 350,000 of them are living in famine conditions in Tigray, according to a recent UN-backed estimate.

“There is no hunger in Tigray,” Mr Abiy told the BBC’s Catherine Byaruhanga after he had voted. “There is a problem and the government is capable of fixing that.”

Last week, the UN’s humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock, told a closed session of the Security Council that there was famine in Tigray.

He also said that starvation was being used as a weapon of war by troops from neighbouring Eritrea who are fighting alongside Ethiopian forces in Tigray. Eritrea has denied the accusation.

Mr Abiy said Ethiopia would not push the Eritreans out but was working with them to “finalise… issues peacefully”.

 

 

