Abe suspect planned explosion: Police

[Source: CNN News]

Police arrested 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami at the site of the shooting on Friday. They say he is suspected of murder but has not been formally charged.

Yamagami told investigators he had initially intended to kill Abe by using explosives at an event in Okayama, a prefecture that is a three-hour drive from Nara, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Sunday.

“I was thinking about killing the former prime minister there (Okayama), but I saw that there were admission procedures at the entrance and I felt it would be difficult to get in”, Yamagami told investigators, according to NHK.

Article continues after advertisement

Yamagami was taken to the Nara District Prosecutor’s Office Sunday morning.

Nara Prefecture police told CNN on Saturday that surveillance cameras showed the suspect leaving the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara on Friday after taking the train and heading for the Abe event.

The killing has raised questions about the level of security given to Abe.

The Nara police chief, Tomoaki Onizuka, said on Saturday he “can’t deny there were problems” with Abe’s security, and that he “take[s] responsibility” for the failure.

“After the first report of the incident came … it was the height of the guilt and regret I’ve felt in my 27 years in law enforcement,” an emotional Onizuka said.

“I feel the weight of my responsibility.”

Since Abe’s death, mourners in Japan have been gathering and placing flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara, close to where the former leader was gunned down.

But the reverberations of the killing have been felt far beyond Japan’s borders, where there has been widespread shock that a former prime minister who had defined politics for a generation could be shot dead at close range in a country with one of the world’s lowest rates of gun crime.

Presidents, prime ministers and other international leaders have sent tributes expressing outrage and sadness over the killing.

The US State Department said on Saturday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Tokyo on Monday to pay his respects to the Japanese people.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Blinken would also meet senior Japanese officials, adding that “the US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and has never been stronger.”

Abe’s funeral will be held over Monday and Tuesday, his office told CNN, with a wake on Monday to be followed by a memorial service on Tuesday.

The funeral will be hosted by his widow Akie Abe at a temple in Tokyo and attendance limited to family members and people who were close to the former prime minister, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported.