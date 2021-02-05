Home

A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots

The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 10:42 am
[Source: The Associated Press]

About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is according to a new poll that some experts say is discouraging news if the U.S. hopes to achieve herd immunity and vanquish the outbreak.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that while 67% of Americans plan to get vaccinated or have already done so, 15% are certain they won’t and 17% say probably not.

Many expressed doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

The poll suggests that substantial skepticism persists more than a month and a half into a U.S. vaccination drive that has encountered few if any serious side effects.

Resistance was found to run higher among younger people, people without college degrees, Black Americans and Republicans.

