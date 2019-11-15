A security guard is shot and killed after telling customer to put on a face mask

A security guard at a store in Michigan United States, was shot and killed after telling a customer to wear a state-mandated face mask.

The 43-year-old died at a local hospital after he was shot in the head.

Witnesses at the store told police that he got into a verbal altercation with a woman because she was not wearing a mask – which all retail employees and customers are required to do.

Footage also shows that immediately after the altercation, the woman left.

However 20 minutes later, two men entered the store and one of them yelled at the deceased about disrespecting his wife, the other man then shot the security guard.