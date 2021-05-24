A perfect storm of crises descends on Afghanistan as health care system collapses

Health care in Afghanistan has literally collapsed in a matter of months, disrupted by conflict and starved of foreign assistance, according to UN agencies and NGOs working in the country.

Thousands of medical staff have not been paid in six months and clinics have no medicine or equipment

The NGO Save The Children says the break down of Afghanistan’s health system will result in the deaths of thousands more children under the age of five every month as winter approaches.

There are chronic food shortages. More than 12 million Afghans face hunger and depend on food aid, according to the UN; malnutrition is rising sharply. There is an acute shortage of cash, making it difficult for NGOs still working in Afghanistan to pay salaries and buy supplies.

More than 600,000 Afghans have been displaced this year. According to UN figures, 80% of them are women and children

Coronavirus infections are rising again, with the vast majority of the population still not fully vaccinated. A lack of reliable figures and very little testing make the impact of the pandemic difficult to gauge. According to the UN, before August of this year, 2.2 million Afghans had been vaccinated against Covid-19

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said this week that aid agencies in Afghanistan “are in a race against time to deliver life-saving aid to crisis-affected people and preposition supplies ahead of winter.

Mary-Ellen McGroarty, country director for the World Food Program, told CNN that she had “never before seen a crisis unfold at this pace and scale.

“We are witnessing a new depth of destitution as the drought and the economic crisis drives up food and fuel prices,” she said.