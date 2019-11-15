A part of Spain to close down due to virus

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people must stay indoors from 21:00 to 06:00 in Paris and eight other cities to control the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country.

Spain’s north-eastern region of Catalonia has said bars and restaurants are to close for 15 days from Thursday as the country tries to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Across Europe, governments are introducing new restrictions to battle a second wave of infections.

The Czech Republic has shut schools and bars, Dutch cafes and restaurants are closing, and France may impose curfews.