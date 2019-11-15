A malfunction causes red wine to flow from faucets in an Italian town

Who wouldn’t love it if red wine started flowing from their kitchen sink?

For a few hours last week, residents of a northern Italian town realized they could have their Lambrusco not just from bottles — but also from their faucets and shower heads.

A malfunction at a local winery caused 1,000 liters of ready-to-be-bottled wine to leak into the water pipes.

The glitch lasted about three hours and impacted about 20 homes.

The local government posted on its Facebook page that the leak didn’t pose any health risks.

The incident provided a moment of levity to the town that’s in the midst of the coronavirus crisis — which has hit northern Italy the hardest.