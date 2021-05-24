A father's anguish over missing family since tragedy

The last time Rizgar Hussein spoke to his daughter Hadia it was late on Tuesday night in Iraq.

She called him from northern France to say she was about to board a boat with her mother, sister and brother. Hadia was excited at the prospect of finally making it to the UK.

But since then, Rizgar has heard nothing from his family.

The following day he saw on television that 27 people had died while attempting to cross to the UK.

He is one of many Iraqi Kurds trying to find out the fate of family members who have not been heard from since Tuesday’s tragedy in the English Channel.