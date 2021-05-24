A coronavirus-linked threat to children in India

This month, four children were admitted separately to a hospital in the central Indian state of Maha-rash-tra with symptoms of breathlessness and falling blood pressure.

Their mothers had contracted COVID-19 more than a month ago.

The children had developed no symptoms of the disease.

Article continues after advertisement

At the 1,000-bed Kas-tur-ba Hospital in Seva-gram, the young patients, however, were found to have antibodies to COVID-19, indicating past infection.

Now they were battling a rare, inflammatory and potentially life-threatening condition called a multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

This condition usually develops four to six weeks after children and teenagers have recovered from COVID-19.

Since doctors are still reporting cases, it is not clear how many children have been affected so far.

The US has reported more than 4,000 cases and 36 deaths from the disease so far.