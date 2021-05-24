Home

Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|Vunisei Village on high alert|Youth members invest in commercial agriculture|COVID-19 cases remain above 200|Average daily test positivity at a critical level|World Health Organization warns of new COVID variant.|CFL follows Health Ministry's advice|Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders|Supermarkets face COVID-19 scare|Raiwaqa Health Centre opened following decontamination|The Fiji Times HQ shuts down for decontamination|All staff at Tanoa Hotel Group vaccinated|Additional 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Fiji|Public transport advised to adhere to protocols|China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19|COVID affects the Pacific's efforts in achieving the SDG Goals|COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division|Test positivity rate remains above WHO threshold|Municipal Councils receive PPE to enforce COVID safe measures|Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated|USP supports project to build low-carbon cargo sailing vessel|272,354 Fijians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Almost 80% of RFMF personnel receive their first jab|Staff and guests at Radisson Blue fully vaccinated|
A coronavirus-linked threat to children in India

| @BBCWorld
June 28, 2021 1:35 pm
Children are thought to make up a mere 1-2% of all cases of coronavirus infections. [Source: BBC]

This month, four children were admitted separately to a hospital in the central Indian state of Maha-rash-tra with symptoms of breathlessness and falling blood pressure.

Their mothers had contracted COVID-19 more than a month ago.

The children had developed no symptoms of the disease.

At the 1,000-bed Kas-tur-ba Hospital in Seva-gram, the young patients, however, were found to have antibodies to COVID-19, indicating past infection.

Now they were battling a rare, inflammatory and potentially life-threatening condition called a multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

This condition usually develops four to six weeks after children and teenagers have recovered from COVID-19.

Since doctors are still reporting cases, it is not clear how many children have been affected so far.

The US has reported more than 4,000 cases and 36 deaths from the disease so far.

