A brooding Trump lays into Pence

U.S. President Donald Trump has increasingly isolated himself in the White House, relying on a small group of diehard loyalists and lashing out at those who dare to cross him, including Vice President Mike Pence.

Some longtime advisers are steering clear of talking to Trump after he fired up hundreds of supporters who swarmed the U.S. Capitol in what even fellow Republicans called a deep stain on Trump’s legacy.

The unprecedented breach of the Capitol building on Wednesday forced Pence and members of Congress to be evacuated.

Four people died in the mayhem, including a woman shot by police.

Trump has repeatedly lambasted Pence, publicly and privately, for refusing to try to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s win.

He has also been seething at Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, for stating that Pence would perform his constitutional duty.

A former senior administration official said the rift between the two men was deep and they may never speak to each other again.