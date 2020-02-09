9 dead in shooting at video arcade in Mexico

At least nine people — four of them minors — have been killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a video arcade in Mexico.

The massacre happened in Uruapan, in a western Mexican state, according to the state’s attorney general’s office.

Four people walked into the amusement arcade, asked questions of some patrons and began firing with military-grade weapons.

At least four of the dead are minors between the ages of 12 and 17, the statement added. An 18-year-old and a 39-year-old are also among the dead.