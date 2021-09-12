World
9/11 anniversary: Emotional tributes paid to lives lost
19
September 12, 2021 4:22 pm
Relatives of people who died on 9/11 have read out victims’ names, as the US marks 20 years since the deadliest terror attacks on its soil.
Many struggled to hold back tears at the ceremony held at Ground Zero, the site of the Twin Towers destroyed in the attacks by al-Qaeda militants.
“Twenty years feels like an eternity, but it still feels like yesterday,” cried Lisa Reina who lost her husband.
A minute’s silence was held at the exact time each hijacked plane crashed.
George W Bush, who was the US president at the time, gave a speech in Pennsylvania, where one of the planes crashed into a field after passengers overpowered the hijackers.
“The world was loud with carnage and sirens, and then quiet with missing voices that would never be heard again,” he said.