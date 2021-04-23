Home

82 dead after 'oxygen tank explodes'

BBC
April 26, 2021 6:20 am

At least 82 people have been killed in a fire at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad.

More than 100 others were injured in the blaze, which erupted at the Ibn Khatib hospital on Saturday night.

Reports say an accident had caused an oxygen tank to explode, sparking the blaze.

Videos on social media show firefighters scrambling to extinguish the flames as people flee the building.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday suspended the health minister and ordered an investigation into the tragedy.

 

