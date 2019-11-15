8,000 jumbo jets needed to deliver doses globally, says IATA

Shipping a coronavirus vaccine around the world will be the “largest transport challenge ever” according to the airline industry.

The equivalent of 8,000 Boeing 747s will be needed, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said.

There is no COVID-19 vaccine yet, but IATA is already working with airlines, airports, global health bodies and drug firms on a global airlift plan.

Article continues after advertisement

The distribution programme assumes only one dose person is needed.

While airlines have been shifting their focus onto delivering cargo during the severe downturn in passenger flights, shipping vaccines is far more complex.

Not all planes are suitable for delivering vaccines as they need a typical temperature range of between 2 and 8C for transporting drugs.

Some vaccines may require frozen temperatures which would exclude more aircraft.

Flights to certain parts of the world, including some areas of South East Asia, will be critical as they lack vaccine-production capabilities, he added.