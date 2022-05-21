80 Monkeypox cases confirmed in 11 countries, says WHO

[Source: BBC News]

The World Health Organization confirms that there are about 80 cases of monkeypox that have been confirmed in 11 countries, warning that more cases are likely to be reported.

The WHO says that another 50 suspected cases are being investigated, without naming any countries.

Earlier, infections were confirmed in Italy, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, the US, Canada and the UK – where the first European case was reported.

Article continues after advertisement

Monkeypox is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

According to the UK’s National Health Service and it is a rare viral infection which is usually mild and from which most people recover in a few weeks.

The virus does not spread easily between people and the risk to the wider public is said to be very low.

There is no specific vaccine for monkeypox, but a smallpox jab offers 85% protection since the two viruses are quite similar.

In a statement yesterday, the WHO says the recent outbreaks reported across 11 countries so far are atypical, as they are occurring in non-endemic countries.