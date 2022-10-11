76 dies in Anambra fleeing rising water levels

An official of the Nigerian Red Cross Society canoes through a submerged market in Lokoja, capital of north-central Kogi state. [Photo Credit: CNN News]

Seventy-six people have died as their boat capsized while they tried to flee dangerously high floodwaters that have inundated swathes of southern Nigeria.

The boat, carrying more than 80 people, capsized in the southeastern state of Anambra on Friday, as people desperately tried to escape floods that had risen as high as rooftops.

Recent flooding in the area had displaced up to 600,000 people, according to the country’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

NEMA said last month that Nigeria’s flood crisis has been disastrous this year, killing at least 300 people and affecting more than half a million people. NEMA warned of more catastrophic flooding for states located along the courses of rivers Niger and Benue, explaining that three of Nigeria’s overfilled reservoirs were expected to overflow.

The Anambra tragedy follows the devastating aftermath of a flood that swept through swaths of neighbouring north-central Kogi state a week ago, leaving buildings submerged under water that rose to levels not seen in a decade, according to officials of the Kogi Red Cross Society.

At least six people, including a toddler, were reported to have died in Kogi’s worst-hit Ibaji district, which the state Governor Yahaya Bello said was “100% underwater.”

The Kogi Red Cross Society said: “Many people have been rendered homeless in Lokoja … as houses were submerged by flood,” adding that some major roads in the capital city had been submerged.

The Red Cross told CNN some of the deceased in Ibaji also lost their lives in a separate boat accident as they canoed through flood waters.