Naliva follows late father’s footsteps

Wainikiti Naliva was emotional as she watched her 14-year-old daughter, Adi Ulamila Reva, get selected for the national team again.

As one of the youngest members of the Young Kulas squad, Reva will compete in the OFC Women’s Under-19 Championship in Tahiti next week.

For Naliva, this moment was particularly poignant, knowing her late husband, a former Tavua representative, would have been proud to see how far their daughter has come in her football career.

“Ever since she was a kid she’s always loved soccer, since she was in primary school. She went to a Muslim school, so soccer was what they always played. I believe she got the love of the sport from her father, who used to play soccer as well.”

Reva made her debut for Fiji when she was just 12-years-old, and has been stamping her mark ever since.

The side left for Tahiti yesterday and will play their first match next Thursday.

