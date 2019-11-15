Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Japan

Japan has seven new cases of novel coronavirus.

The new cases include a teen in Wakayama and a male doctor in his thirties who went on board the Diamond Princess Cruise ship.

The doctor is a member of the disaster medical assistance team.

In Japan, a total of 613 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with 545 on the Diamond Princess Cruise ship and 68 outside the ship.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 75,000 people around the world, mostly in mainland China.

The death toll stands at 2,009, including five people outside mainland China.