7 killed in plane crash near South Sudan's capital

Aljazeera
August 23, 2020 8:14 am
People stand near the cargo plane belonging to a local operator that crashed west of the Juba International Airport shortly after takeoff [Source: AFP]

A cargo plane belonging to a local operator has crashed near South Sudan’s capital, killing four passengers and three crew members, according to the country’s transport minister.

The aircraft crashed in the Kameru neighbourhood shortly after its early morning take-off on Saturday from Juba’s international airport.

“There were eight people on board, three passengers and five crew”.

A single person from among the passengers survived and she is in good health says Transport Minister

The four other passengers and the three crew members are dead.

According to the minister, the crew members were Russian while the passengers were all South Sudanese.

