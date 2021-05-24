60 people killed after bomb hits school, Zelensky says

Around 60 people were killed after a bomb hit a school in east Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Earlier, the governor of the Luhansk region, said 90 people had been sheltering in the building in Bilohorivka, and 30 were rescued.

It is alleged that a Russian plane had dropped the bomb on Saturday – Russia has not commented.

Luhansk region has seen fierce combat as Russian troops and separatist fighters seek to surround government forces.

Much of the region has been under the control of Russia-backed separatists for the past eight years.