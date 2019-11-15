Home

60 cases of coronavirus in the US

| @BBCWorld
February 27, 2020 6:07 am

There are now 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus related to travel or close contact to travelers in the United States.

This was revealed by  US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar .

“As of this morning, we still had only 14 cases of the novel coronavirus detected in the United States involved travel to or close contacts with travelers. Coming into this hearing, I was informed that we have a 15th confirmed case, the epidemiology of which we are still discerning,” Azar said.
Azar said there are also three cases among Americans repatriated from Wuhan and 42 cases are evacuees from the Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 60 U.S. cases.

