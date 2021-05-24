50 Russian diplomats including their family members leave NYC for Moscow

Nearly 50 Russian diplomats including their family members left New York for Moscow Sunday, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

It follows a request last week by the Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations that 12 Russian UN diplomats leave the US by March 7.

The US asked for the removal of the diplomats due to their alleged engagement in “activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats,” Ambassador Richard Mills said during a UN Security Council meeting last Monday.

Late Sunday ET a Russian government plane carrying Russian diplomats expelled by the US left New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport en route to Moscow, according to Flight Radar24 data.