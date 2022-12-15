US planning to send Patriot air defence missiles

The US is planning to send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine, US media reports say.

President Joe Biden is likely to announce the move this week, according to unnamed officials.

Ukraine has been requesting further air defence support for some time, as Russian attacks have continued to kill civilians and cause major blackouts.

Article continues after advertisement

Patriot is one of the most advanced US air defence systems but supplies to Ukraine are likely to be limited.

It is not known how many of the batteries will be sent to Ukraine.

Once the move is approved, the systems are likely to be sent over in the coming days, with Ukrainian soldiers trained to use them at a US Army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, the officials said.

The Patriot system would be a legitimate target for Russian strikes, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The news came as explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, in the latest of a steady stream of attacks by Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October.

Ukraine has been asking the US for more air defence support for months.

US national security spokesman John Kirby said last week that Russia and Iran’s relationship had warmed to a fully fledged defence partnership.

Patriot has been described as the most advanced air defence system the US possesses. Each missile costs about $3m (£2.4m), the Washington Post reported in 2017.

The systems have been bought by more than a dozen countries since they came into use in the 1980s, and are in use by US allies in the Pacific and Europe, as well as Saudi Arabia.

The battery includes the missile launcher, a radar, command and control centre, and other support vehicles, and needs a large team to operate and maintain it.