Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn people to prepare

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities have said.

The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island, the US Geological Survey said.

Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities.