Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault court case

[Source: BBC]

A New York court has dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit against Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.

The case was brought by Anthony Rapp, who says the actor inappropriately touched him at a party in 1986 when he was aged 14.

Rapp, now 50 and also an actor, filed the legal action in September 2020 and had been seeking around $40m in damages.

Spacey has denied the accusations against him.

He is separately facing five charges in the UK of sexual assault, to which he has pleaded not guilty.