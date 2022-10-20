Iran schoolgirl died after being beaten by security forces, teachers say

[Source: BBC]

A 15-year-old girl died in north-west Iran last week after she was beaten by security forces during a raid on her school, a teachers’ union has alleged.

Asra Panahi was one of several students injured in the incident in Ardabil, a statement posted by the Co-ordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said.

They were attacked by security forces when they refused to sing an anthem praising the supreme leader, it added.

But officials rejected the report and state TV said Asra had a heart problem.

A number of teenage girls are reported to been killed since anti-government protests swept across Iran a month ago. Activists and relatives have blamed security forces for their deaths – something authorities have denied.

The unrest erupted after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in Tehran on 13 September for allegedly violating Iran’s strict rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab.