Rare protest against President Xi before party congress

[Source: BBC]

A rare protest attacking is taking place in Beijing, attacking Chinese President and the country’s Covid restrictions, days before a historic Communist Party congress.

Images showed two protest banners on a bridge in the north-west of the city.

Frustration has been mounting in the capital before the congress and there has been an outpouring of anger online at strict security measures and the Covid restrictions put in place.

Authorities have tightened access to the city, shutting out many travellers, returning residents and deliveries, while others had their movement restricted or were forced to quarantine.