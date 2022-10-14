Russia to evacuate civilians from occupied region as Ukraine advances

[Source: BBC]

The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, has called on civilians to evacuate – citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces.

He urged them to “save themselves” by going to Russia for “leisure and study”, and asked for Moscow’s help.

His call was later backed up by Russian Deputy Prime Minister in a message on state television.

Ukraine rejects accusations that it targets its own civilians.

Its troops have recently retaken some areas of north-western Kherson, closing in on the regional capital, Kherson city.