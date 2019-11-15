New British Columbia coronavirus case brings total infections in Canada to nine

A woman in her 30s has become the sixth case of novel coronavirus in British Columbia and the ninth for Canada overall.

According to a joint statement issued by British Columbia’s Ministry of Health, the woman is presumed positive based on local testing, while samples have been sent to the National Microbiology

Laboratory (NML) for final confirmation.

The woman had recently returned from Iran.

The patient is in isolation at home and her close contacts will be identified and contacted by public health officials.

At least 2,200 people are now dead from the virus, with all but 11 of those deaths in mainland China.

Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, announced 411 new cases today — up from 349 on Wednesday, after China changed the definition of a “confirmed case.” The total number of infected worldwide stands at over 76,600.