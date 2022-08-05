[Source: BBC]

China has fired missiles near Taiwan as part of huge military drills following a visit by senior US politician Nancy Pelosi to the island.

Taiwan said China launched 11 ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan’s north-east and south-west coasts.

Japan said five Chinese missiles landed in its waters as well, calling for an “immediate stop” to the exercises.

China saw the visit, by the US house speaker Pelosi, as a challenge to its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan.

It sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually be brought under its control – by force if necessary.