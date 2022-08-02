Two dead as firefighters battle McKinney blaze

[Source: BBC]

Two people have been found dead amid the huge wildfire sweeping through northern California which has forced thousands from their homes.

The bodies of the dead pair were found inside a car in the driveway of a property caught in the blaze.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told ABC News the two seemed to be trying to escape the area.

Article continues after advertisement

The McKinney Fire has burned more than 52,000 acres, making it California’s largest this year.

The identities of the two dead people are not being released until their families have been notified.

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency over the fire, which began on Friday afternoon before rapidly exploding in size due to a combination of dry fuel after a drought, strong winds and lightning strikes.

Around 650 firefighters are battling to contain the fire, officials say, but with little success. Sheriffs said on Sunday evening that it was “0% contained”.

As a result, more than 2,000 inhabitants of the area around the Klamath National Forest are being forced to evacuate their homes.

Rescue teams have been aiding hikers who had been on the national park’s trails.