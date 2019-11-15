45 million people in Argentina ordered to stay home

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez has enacted new measures ordering people to stay in their homes with limited exceptions as part of the country’s push to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fernandez explained in a televised address in the capital of Buenos Aires that the emergency measures would remain in force until the end of the month.

People are allowed to leave for basic needs like grocery shopping or doctor’s appointments.

Fernandez says police will be patrolling the streets and those without a valid reason to be outside will be penalized.

To date, the country has reported 128 coronavirus cases and three fatalities, according to its ministry of health.

Argentina has a population of over 45.5 million people, according to the CIA World Factbook.