US officials charge man accused of Buffalo, New York, shooting with hate crimes

Ten people were killed in the shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. [Source: abc NEWS]

The U.S. Justice Department has filed federal hate crime charges against a white supremacist accused of killing 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York, last month, saying he was driven by a desire to “prevent Black people from replacing white people.”

Payton Gendron faces 26 counts of hate crimes and firearms offences.

The complaint contains chilling details including a moment when Gendron turned to a white male victim who had been shot in the leg and said “sorry” before moving on.

Article continues after advertisement

Gendron, could potentially face the death penalty if found guilty.

He already faces the possibility of life in prison without parole on 25 New York state charges.