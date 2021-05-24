Home

World

UNGA suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

CNN News
April 8, 2022 6:30 am
Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya speaks during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. [Source: CNN)

The United Nations General Assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council during a meeting Thursday. The voting result: in favour 93; against 24; abstention 58.

In a draft of the resolution, the UNGA said the General Assembly would “suspend the rights of membership in the Human Rights Council of a member of the Council that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights.”

The General Assembly needed to vote in favour by two-thirds to remove Russia from the council.

Article continues after advertisement

The Deputy Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said Russia considers the resolution adopted by the General Assembly on the suspension of its membership in the Human Rights Council “an illegitimate and politically motivated step.” Kuzmin also claimed it is Russia that decided to end or suspend its membership in the council before the end of its term on Thursday.

Before the vote, China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun said the country would vote against the move.

“Dealing with the membership of the Human Rights Council in such a way will set a new dangerous precedent” and “produce serious consequences,” Zhang said speaking at the UNGA on Thursday.

“China calls on all parties to work together in the same direction so as to create opportunities for peace and prospects for negotiation. China will continue to hold an objection and impartial position and play a responsible and constructive role in this regard,” Zhang added.

