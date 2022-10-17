4 teens in Long Island wounded in drive-by shooting outside house party

[Source: ABC]

Four Long Island teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting outside “a large house party” on Saturday.

Law enforcement said the shooting happened close to midnight in Freeport, Long Island, on the Babylon Turnpike, New York.

The suspected shooter was driving southbound on the turnpike when they fired multiple shots near the party, according to police.

The four people, a 16-year-old girl, two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.