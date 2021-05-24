UK and US issue Kabul airport warning

The US and UK have warned its citizens to move away from Kabul airport and avoid travelling there due to security threats.

Both countries issued alerts late on Wednesday as thousands of people are still waiting inside and outside the airport waiting to fly out.

More than 82,000 have been airlifted from Kabul, which fell to the Taliban 10 days ago.

Countries are rushing to evacuate people by a 31 August deadline.

The Taliban have opposed extending the deadline but also promised to allow foreigners and Afghans to leave the country beyond 31 August.