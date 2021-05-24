Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Homes cordoned off in Namara Settlement, Labasa|15 new infections recorded on Malolo Island|Students studying under pine trees|Tourism Fiji CEO welcomed by Radisson Blu staff|EFL staff donate towards COVID response|PM reaffirms Fiji’s support to India|WHO calls for global solidarity|MOH expects more cases out of Kadavu|Farmers excited for reopening of Sawani border|Dr Hawea being questioned for allegedly sharing misinformation on COVID-19|COVID cases confirmed on Malolo Island|Ministry in discussion with overseas experts|Shops warned for charging high fees|AG urges recipients to spend wisely|Health Ministry receives 56,000 vaccines|Some people trying to sell fake vaccine cards: AG|Some patients monitored for long COVID|Police officers put on notice for breaching protocols|Misinformation greatly hinders vaccination campaigns in villages|Government unemployment applications closely vetted|TSLB students given extension|Critical patients are referred to CWM|$83.8m paid out in unemployment assistance|Incorrect disbursement by Digicel Fiji rolled back|Unemployment assistance for those outside Viti Levu|
Full Coverage

World

UK and US issue Kabul airport warning

| @BBCWorld
August 26, 2021 12:35 pm
About 19,000 people have been evacuated on US-organised flights in the past 24 hours. [Source: BBC]

The US and UK have warned its citizens to move away from Kabul airport and avoid travelling there due to security threats.

Both countries issued alerts late on Wednesday as thousands of people are still waiting inside and outside the airport waiting to fly out.

More than 82,000 have been airlifted from Kabul, which fell to the Taliban 10 days ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Countries are rushing to evacuate people by a 31 August deadline.

The Taliban have opposed extending the deadline but also promised to allow foreigners and Afghans to leave the country beyond 31 August.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.