366 coronavirus deaths in Italy, Saudi schools shut

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy has jumped by at least 133 in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 366.

Italy imposed a quarantine in Lombardy and other severely affected areas, affecting some 16 million people as it stepped up efforts to tackle Europe’s largest outbreak.

The move came as the struggles to contain the virus’s spread, with 1,247 new cases detected in the last 24 hours – a 25 percent surge. As of Sunday, Italy confirmed 7,375 infections.

Meanwhile in Saudi Arabia, authorities locked down the eastern Qatif region in a bid to contain the fast-spreading virus.

Riyadh also said it was suspending all public and private schools and universities across the country from Monday until further notice.

Iran also reported 49 new coronavirus fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing its death toll to 194.

And at least 21 people have now died in the United States from the coronavirus as it spread to 30 states with hundreds of confirmed cases nationwide.

Oregon was the latest to declare a state of emergency on Sunday, and 60 million people in California and New York states faced crisis measures.