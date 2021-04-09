Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine not approved for Australia

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose Janssen vaccine will not be part of Australia’s vaccine rollout.

This is at least for now after the federal government confirmed it would not purchase any doses from the company.

The vaccine is being widely used in the United States and has the advantage of only requiring one dose, unlike the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna alternatives which all require two doses.

Article continues after advertisement

The Australian federal government had been in talks with the global pharmaceutical giant about potentially acquiring its vaccine, and the company had previously submitted an application to the Therapeutic Goods Administration for provisional registration.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is based on similar technology to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Greg Hunt says those similarities were the reason the federal government had decided against pursuing the option any further.

Australia has deals in place with Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Novavax, but the Novavax vaccine is yet to be approved.